“Bloomberg reports you’ll need to squeeze the frame of the Apple Watch with two fingers on the hand that’s not wearing the device. The Apple Watch will pass an imperceptible current across your chest to track electrical signals in the heart, detecting any abnormalities like irregular heart rates,” Hart reports. “These could be signs that you’re at risk of having a stroke or heart failure.”
Hart reports, “Apple is reportedly testing the medical sensor, and haven’t made a final decision on whether to include the technology in the next generation Apple Watch.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple Watch is already saving lives and will go to save untold more in conjunction with Apple’s HealthKit, ResearchKit, CareKit and other health initiatives.
SEE ALSO:
New study shows Apple Watch is accurate at detecting irregular heartbeats – March 21, 2018
Study suggests AliveCor KardiaBand for Apple Watch can be used with AI algorithm to detect high potassium – March 11, 2018
Apple Heart Study launches to identify irregular heart rhythms – November 30, 2017
AliveCor’s Kardiaband EKG reader becomes first Apple Watch accessory to win FDA approval as a medical device – November 30, 2017
Apple Heart Study could turn Apple Watch into a ‘must have’ for millions of patients – September 12, 2017
Apple Watch the most accurate heart rate monitor in new fitness tracker study – May 24, 2017
Apple Watch helps doctors detect the leading cause of heart failure with 97% accuracy – May 12, 2017
Apple patents advanced heart rate monitor for Apple Watch – October 6, 2016
Apple Watch heart rate data vs. Mio dedicated heart rate monitor – May 7, 2015