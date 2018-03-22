“The Apple Watch Series 4 could save your life with medical-grade heart-rate tracking, turning the luxury fashion accessory into a serious medical device,” Spencer Hart reports for T3. “The updated smartwatch could identify abnormalities with your heart before they escalate into a more serious, potentially fatal, issue.”

“Bloomberg reports you’ll need to squeeze the frame of the Apple Watch with two fingers on the hand that’s not wearing the device. The Apple Watch will pass an imperceptible current across your chest to track electrical signals in the heart, detecting any abnormalities like irregular heart rates,” Hart reports. “These could be signs that you’re at risk of having a stroke or heart failure.”

Hart reports, “Apple is reportedly testing the medical sensor, and haven’t made a final decision on whether to include the technology in the next generation Apple Watch.”



