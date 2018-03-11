“For the potassium study, AliveCor used more than 2 million EKGs from the Mayo Clinic from 1994 to 2017 paired with four million serum potassium values and data from an AliveCor smartphone EKG device to create an algorithm that can successfully detect hyperkalemia, aka high potassium, with a sensitivity range between 91 and 94 percent,” Clover reports. “High potassium in the blood is a sign of several concerning health conditions, like congestive heart failure, chronic kidney disease, and diabetes, and it can also be detected due to the medications used to treat these conditions. According to AliveCor, hyperkalemia is associated with ‘significant mortality and arrhythmic risk,’ but because it’s typically asymptomatic, it often goes undetected.”
Clover reports, “Currently, the only way to test for high potassium levels is through a blood test…”
MacDailyNews Take: If you still don’t have an Apple Watch yet, you will have one eventually.
