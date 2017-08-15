“The ‘augmented human’ concept has become a reality. We carry health sensors on our wrist, and our Apple Watch is becoming our personal physician,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “These concepts are transforming the insurance industry.”

“Life is a risky business. Insurance is the business of extracting profit through the process of underwriting such risk,” Evans writes. “You already pay less for insurance if you are a safe driver. In the future, autonomous vehicles will extend these benefits even further with collision detection and accident prevention systems, minimizing risk.”

“I predicted long ago that as Apple refined the capabilities of the Apple Watch, it would get to a position where insurers would want to provide the device to customers,” Evans writes. “One of the first to do this was Vitality, which offered subscribers to its health or life insurance plans a discount Apple Watch. The watch works with the insurer’s tracking systems so that the more healthily active you are, the lower your insurance costs become. Now it seems we are about to see a similar deal from U.S. health insurance giant Aetna.”

