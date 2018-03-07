“Need an incentive to exercise? Maybe the chance to land an Apple Watch could help,” CNET reports. “That’s what UnitedHealthcare is hoping, anyway.”

“The health insurance company is integrating the Apple Watch into its UnitedHealthcare Motion digital wellness program, which gives people access to activity trackers that then allow them to earn up to $1,000 a year if they meet daily walking goals,” CNET reports. “After paying tax and shipping, anyone enrolled in UnitedHealthcare Motion can get an Apple Watch Series 3 and have the option to apply earnings from the program toward buying the device. After that, their earnings are deposited into their health savings account or health reimbursement account to help cover out-of-pocket medical expenses.”

“The program’s walking goals are centered around frequency (walking 500 steps within seven minutes six times per day, at least an hour apart), intensity (3,000 steps within 30 minutes) and tenacity (10,000 total steps each day),” CNET reports. “If participants meet these daily goals, they can own the watch in six months.”



