“As the Apple Watch prepares to turn three, Apple’s preeminent wearable has hit an interesting inflection point,” Dan Moren writes for Macworld. “It’s neither the raw, ‘does everything and the kitchen sink’ device that it was when the company first announced it, but neither is its path forward obvious.”

“With an Apple Watch Series 4 probably on the horizon, what is there left to expect?” Moren writes. “What’s going to keep the Apple Watch ticking away — if you’ll pardon the expression — into the next decade.”

“Given Apple’s general drive to constantly make its devices smaller and thinner, it’s impressive that the Watch has stayed the same for this long. Apple has instead focused on squeezing more and more power into the existing chassis,” Moren writes. “I think Apple’s plenty happy with the shape of the Apple Watch… [it’s] square screen has become one of its most defining features… Look for Apple to follow its traditional pattern of making cases thinner, shrinking bezels, and having the display become an even more prominent part of the device.”

