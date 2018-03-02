“Sure, that’s just 21% market share,” Koetsier writes. “But it’s also a 59% revenue share, which you can determine with a few quick calculations.”
“This will be no shock to veteran industry watchers: Apple is following its standard playbook with premium products at premium prices,” Koetsier writes. “The Apple Watch, which Horace Dediu estimated had an average selling price of $330 in fall of 2017, almost certainly has a higher ASP now with the introduction of the Apple Watch 3 with cellular connectivity. I conservatively estimate $350, which puts Apple device revenue at close to $3 billion for the quarter.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yup.
Apple takes the grain and leaves the also-rans with the chaff. — MacDailyNews, February 7, 2018
