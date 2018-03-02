“Apple is doing Apple, all over again,” John Koetsier writes for Forbes. “Just days after one research firm [Strategy Analytics] announced that the Cupertino company captures 51% of global smartphone revenue, another [IDC] announced that Apple was the Q4 2017 volume shipment king in smartwatches with 57.5% growth year over year.”

“Sure, that’s just 21% market share,” Koetsier writes. “But it’s also a 59% revenue share, which you can determine with a few quick calculations.”

“This will be no shock to veteran industry watchers: Apple is following its standard playbook with premium products at premium prices,” Koetsier writes. “The Apple Watch, which Horace Dediu estimated had an average selling price of $330 in fall of 2017, almost certainly has a higher ASP now with the introduction of the Apple Watch 3 with cellular connectivity. I conservatively estimate $350, which puts Apple device revenue at close to $3 billion for the quarter.”

