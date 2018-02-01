“It’s likely to be Apple’s biggest quarter ever — at least by revenue — and possibly a real blockbuster,” Frommer writes. “Specifically, Apple could report more than $90 billion in quarterly sales for the first time ever — up from its previous record of $78.4 billion a year ago — beating Apple’s own forecast of $84 billion to $87 billion, and representing another quarter of accelerating revenue growth.”
Frommer writes, “The potential consequence: If Apple’s December quarter was much larger than projected — especially if iPhone X supply/demand issues were ironed out sooner than expected — it’s possible that will take some steam out of Apple’s March quarter forecast, which could then appear disappointing.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As usual:
It’s all about the guidance. – MacDailyNews, October 21, 2008
Apple’s conference call to discuss Q118 results is scheduled for Thursday, February 1, 2018, at 2pm PDT / 5pm EDT. The company will announce results that day after market close, typically right around 1:30pm PDT / 4:30pm EDT. As always, we’ll bring your the results as soon as they are available (simply check our home page at 4:30pm EDT on February 1st).
We plan to cover the conference call with live notes as usual. That link will appear on our home page around 4:45pm EDT on on February 1st.
