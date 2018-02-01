“Apple will report its fiscal first quarter results today after the market closes. Join Recode for live Apple earnings coverage and analysis beginning at 4:30 pm ET, 1:30 pm PT,” Dan Frommer writes for Recode.

“It’s likely to be Apple’s biggest quarter ever — at least by revenue — and possibly a real blockbuster,” Frommer writes. “Specifically, Apple could report more than $90 billion in quarterly sales for the first time ever — up from its previous record of $78.4 billion a year ago — beating Apple’s own forecast of $84 billion to $87 billion, and representing another quarter of accelerating revenue growth.”

Frommer writes, “The potential consequence: If Apple’s December quarter was much larger than projected — especially if iPhone X supply/demand issues were ironed out sooner than expected — it’s possible that will take some steam out of Apple’s March quarter forecast, which could then appear disappointing.”

