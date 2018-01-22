“Every one in five smartphones sold by Apple in the United States in the fourth quarter of 2017 was an iPhone X, according to data shared with MacRumors by research firm Consumer Intelligence Research Partners,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors. “Below is the exact model-by-model breakdown of Apple’s total iPhone sales between October and December, based on the firm’s survey of 500 consumers who purchased an iPhone in the United States during that period.”

• iPhone 8: 24 percent

• iPhone 8 Plus: 17 percent

• iPhone X: 20 percent

• All other iPhone models: 39 percent

“Apple doesn’t disclose iPhone sales on a model-by-model basis, so this survey only serves as a rough estimate,” Rossignol reports. “However, analysts and investors will be listening for any clues about the sales mix during Apple’s next quarterly earnings call on February 1.”

