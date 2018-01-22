• iPhone 8: 24 percent
• iPhone 8 Plus: 17 percent
• iPhone X: 20 percent
• All other iPhone models: 39 percent
“Apple doesn’t disclose iPhone sales on a model-by-model basis, so this survey only serves as a rough estimate,” Rossignol reports. “However, analysts and investors will be listening for any clues about the sales mix during Apple’s next quarterly earnings call on February 1.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: If these survey percentages are anywhere near correct, the iPhone 8/Plus pricing and promotions did their jobs well!
Let’s allow the entire iPhone family to be on the market, around the world, for some time before we judge the iPhone mix… Some people will (think they) want the Home button and Touch ID. Many millions worldwide will be swayed by iPhone 8/Plus’ lower prices and promotions relative to iPhone X. Apple is usually close to dead on with pricing. Promotions are another variable. This one is tricky, but we wouldn’t bet against Apple on this. — MacDailyNews, September 26, 2017