On Wednesday, “Mark Hibben, published a really interesting method for backing into Apple’s total iPhone sales for the December 2017 quarter,” Zynath Investment writes for Seeking Alpha. “His method involves looking at the projected product mix numbers recently published by the Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, LLC.”

“Apple is no longer a one phone per year, or even a two phone per year, company,” Zynath Investment writes. “Currently, Apple has a total of eight different models for sale, all commanding premium pricing. If we assume that Apple has sold 29 million units of iPhone X and that represents 20% of all iPhones sold that would mean that Apple has sold a total of 145 million iPhones in the last quarter! How is that for a super cycle?”

“At the time of publication, AAPL is trading for around $171 being pushed down by a flurry of bearish reports, which are all too common right before the Apple earnings announcement. Many analysts have cited the 29 million iPhone X units as the reason why AAPL is going to do horribly this quarter. But above, we’ve seen that 29 million iPhone Xs, given the projected product mix, would mean simply amazing sales for Apple,” Zynath Investment writes. “Even if we drop iPhone X projections to 15 million, that would still mean over 100 million total iPhones sold. Apple has absolutely dominated the overall Christmas season.”

