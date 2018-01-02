“The iPhone X is the first iPhone with an OLED display, which happens to be the best smartphone display in the world right now,” Chris Smith reports for BGR. “The screen is manufactured by Samsung Display… Samsung display quality coupled with Apple’s tuning appears to be a match made in heaven.”

“But what about screen burn-in? Is that something iPhone X users should worry?” Smith reports. “Absolutely not.”

“It took the iPhone X 510 hours of continuously displaying the exact same image on the iPhone X for burn-in effects to become permanent. That’s Cetizen’s conclusion, and that’s great news for all iPhone X users,” Smith reports. “The screens on the Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S7 Edge, meanwhile, were impacted sooner.”



