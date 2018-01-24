“The mathematical implication of the Canalys number is even more stunning when combined with the CIRP product mix data. If 29 million iPhone Xs constitute about 20% of global sales, then Apple sold 145 million iPhones in the December quarter, for a y/y gain of 85%,” Hibben writes. “OK, I don’t think the y/y unit shipments gain is that high. But it’s probably pretty high.”
“It’s more likely that Canalys has overestimated global iPhone X unit sales. Let’s say that they were off by about a third, and that actual shipment number is 20 million,” Hibben writes. “That still implies total iPhone unit sales of about 100 million, for unit growth y/y of 27.7%.”
MacDailyNews Take: 100 million units would be jaw-dropping if achieved. Regardless, we still expect a record in both iPhone unit sales and iPhone revenue when Apple reports on February 1st.
