Yesterday, “research firm Canalys… issued a report claiming that Apple had shipped 29 million iPhone Xs in its fiscal 2018 Q1, ending in December,” Mark Hibben writes for Seeking Alpha. “The number is really stunning when one considers that it’s probably comparable to the number of iPhone 7s sold in the December 2016 quarter. I base this on the fact that Apple reported selling 78.29 million iPhones worldwide in the December 2016 quarter.”

“The mathematical implication of the Canalys number is even more stunning when combined with the CIRP product mix data. If 29 million iPhone Xs constitute about 20% of global sales, then Apple sold 145 million iPhones in the December quarter, for a y/y gain of 85%,” Hibben writes. “OK, I don’t think the y/y unit shipments gain is that high. But it’s probably pretty high.”

“It’s more likely that Canalys has overestimated global iPhone X unit sales. Let’s say that they were off by about a third, and that actual shipment number is 20 million,” Hibben writes. “That still implies total iPhone unit sales of about 100 million, for unit growth y/y of 27.7%.”

