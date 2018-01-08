Apple’s conference call to discuss Q118 results is scheduled for Thursday, February 1, 2018, at 2pm PDT / 5pm EDT. The company will announce results that day after market close, typically right around 1:30pm PDT / 4:30pm EDT. As always, we’ll bring your the results as soon as they are available (simply check our home page at 4:30pm EDT on February 1st).
We plan to cover the conference call with live notes as usual. That link will appear on our home page around 4:45pm EDT on on February 1st.
Apple will provide live audio streaming of its Q118 Results Conference Call using Apple's HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) technology. The live webcast will be found at www.apple.com/investor/earnings-call/ and will also be available for replay for approximately two weeks thereafter. Apple's HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) technology. HLS requires an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with Safari on iOS 7.0 or later, a Mac with Safari 6.0.5 or later on OS X v10.8.5 or later, or a PC with Microsoft Edge on Windows 10.
MacDailyNews Note: On November 2, 2017, Apple provided the following guidance for Q118:
• revenue between $84 billion and $87 billion
• gross margin between 38 percent and 38.5 percent
• operating expenses between $7.65 billion and $7.75 billion
• other income/(expense) of $600 million
• tax rate of 25.5 percent
