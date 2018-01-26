“Analysts predict that the average price of phones sold during the quarter rose to a record of $752, up more than $50 from a year ago, according to FactSet,” Bary writes. “Many analysts think the average expectation is too low, though. Mizuho analyst Abhey Lamba said projections for a $50 bump in ASP underestimate the impact of the iPhone X, writing in a note to clients that “expectations seem very low.” He projects an average selling price of $780 to $790, which he thinks could lead to better than expected overall results.”
“Analysts on average expect Apple to report adjusted net income of $19.6 billion, up from $17.9 billion a year ago, according to FactSet. The consensus estimate calls for earnings per share of $3.82, compared with $3.36 for the year-ago quarter,” Bary writes. “Analysts are calling for revenue of $86.8 billion on average, up from $78.4 billion a year ago… On average, analysts are expecting that Apple sold 79 million iPhones during the quarter, generating $59.7 billion in revenue. The company sold 78 million iPhones a year ago.”
MacDailyNews Take: 79 million iPhone units is way too low.
