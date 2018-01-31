“As more and more Street observers wring their hands over what they conjecture could be a short-fall in Apple’s March-quarter iPhone sales — Deutsche Bank today said you should give up on the fantasy of a ‘super cycle’ — some are distancing themselves from the expectation of big iPhone numbers,” Tiernan Ray reports for Barron’s.

“In this form of analyst jujitsu,” Ray reports, “Guggenheim analyst Robert Cihra this evening reiterates a Buy rating on Apple, and a $215 price target, writing that the ‘supply chain negativity looks like a buying opportunity to us,’ and that ‘singular new iPhone X SKU’ is ‘starting a MULTI-year upgrade cycle (e.g., to OLED screens, 3D sensing/Face ID using on-device ML, AR) and NOT some big 1-year ‘super-cycle.””

We have repeatedly laid out that we do NOT see Apple’s new iPhone X setting up some one-year ‘super-cycle’ but rather that it represents a new high-end SKU with NEW TECHNOLOGIES that can drive an elongated MULTI-year upgrade cycle as OLED, 3D cameras, on-device ML, and augmented reality/ AR features waterfall into mainstream models over the coming 1-3 years. Ultimately, we continue to think that is an even better scenario for AAPL stock since a 1-year jump would have driven fears of a subsequent cliff, whereas we are currently estimating that after iPhone units grow +6%Y/Y in CY18E they can grow another +4%Y/Y in CY19E. — Guggenheim

Read more in the full article here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Dan K.” and “Brawndo Drinker” for the heads up.]