“When Apple introduced the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus back in late 2014, it triggered what’s now called a ‘super cycle,'” Ashraf Eassa writes for The Motley Fool. “Essentially, the pace at which users within the iPhone installed base upgraded to Apple’s freshest iPhone models accelerated to well beyond traditional levels because of the introduction of large-screen iPhones.”

“This year, Apple’s trio of new smartphones — the iPhone 7s, the 7s Plus, and the premium iPhone with OLED display, commonly referred to as the iPhone 8 or iPhone X — are expected to supercharge Apple’s iPhone growth and, in effect, engender another so-called ‘super cycle,'” Eassa writes. “I think, unlike what happened during fiscal 2016, Apple’s ‘super cycle’ could span not just this coming iPhone generation but the next one as well.”

“What this could all mean for Apple is that it enjoys a sizable super-cycle this year because of the ramp-up of the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, and, of course, the OLED iPhone,” Eassa writes. “Then, in the following cycle, Apple would go from having two “mature” designs and one ‘fresh’ one to a three-phone lineup, all with advanced OLED displays and other goodies.”

