“A second analyst today is calling for patience with respect to Apple’s iPhone sales, Mike Olson of Piper Jaffray, who reiterates a Buy rating on the shares, and a $200 price target, telling investors that the company’s iPhone X and its ‘offspring’ will over several years produce a ‘super long cycle’ of growth,” Tiernan Ray reports for Barron’s.

“Olson in his noted today concedes “the ‘super cycle’ hasn’t played out as many had originally anticipated,'” Ray reports. “However, that’s not bad, because, ‘with the delayed iPhone X launch and apparent inventory shortages, the cycle has been involuntarily elongated throughout all of FY18, which we view as a positive for AAPL.'”

“To Olson, things look better for next year, with the potential for the iPhone to morph into three separate models using OLED displays [iPhone X, iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Plus] come next fall, versus the single iPhone X today,” Ray reports. “Olson thinks more OLED models can boost Apple’s average selling price for the iPhone to $765 come fiscal 2019, from what he thinks will be $720 this fiscal year.”

