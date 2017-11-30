“Olson in his noted today concedes “the ‘super cycle’ hasn’t played out as many had originally anticipated,'” Ray reports. “However, that’s not bad, because, ‘with the delayed iPhone X launch and apparent inventory shortages, the cycle has been involuntarily elongated throughout all of FY18, which we view as a positive for AAPL.'”
“To Olson, things look better for next year, with the potential for the iPhone to morph into three separate models using OLED displays [iPhone X, iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Plus] come next fall, versus the single iPhone X today,” Ray reports. “Olson thinks more OLED models can boost Apple’s average selling price for the iPhone to $765 come fiscal 2019, from what he thinks will be $720 this fiscal year.”
MacDailyNews Take: It’s the very beginning of renewed boom times for Apple’s iPhone as the new iPhone X and its progeny inexorably pull in significant numbers of Android upgraders.