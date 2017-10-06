“KGI’s Ming-Chi Kuo is today out with a new investor note in which he further analyzes the iPhone X supply chain and production struggles,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “Kuo also looks ahead to 2018, noting of when Apple will hit full production of the iPhone X as well as what’s in store for the 2018 iPhone.”

“Kuo says the ‘true super cycle’ for the iPhone won’t actually take place until 2018,” Miller reports. “While many analysts have predicted that the launch of the iPhone X will prompt a super cycle for the end of 2017, the KGI Securities analyst says supply shortages will push that increased upgrade cycle into next year.”

“Once the holiday rush is over, he predicts a sharp quarter-on-quarter decline for iPhone 8 sales due to cannibalization from iPhone X,” Miller reports. “In the meantime, iPhone 8 Plus sales have been “better than expected” thus far.”

