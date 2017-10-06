“Kuo says the ‘true super cycle’ for the iPhone won’t actually take place until 2018,” Miller reports. “While many analysts have predicted that the launch of the iPhone X will prompt a super cycle for the end of 2017, the KGI Securities analyst says supply shortages will push that increased upgrade cycle into next year.”
“Once the holiday rush is over, he predicts a sharp quarter-on-quarter decline for iPhone 8 sales due to cannibalization from iPhone X,” Miller reports. “In the meantime, iPhone 8 Plus sales have been “better than expected” thus far.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The supercycle is slightly delayed, but it’ll get here soon enough!
