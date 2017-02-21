“Analysts and investors are getting more and more excited about this year’s iPhone launch,” Alex Eule reports for Barron’s. “The announcement isn’t expected until September, but the 10th anniversary edition of the iPhone is already getting more hype than any model since the iPhone 6 in 2014, when Apple debuted its larger screen models.”

“The rumor mill is buzzing about new features like fancy OLED displays, an edge-to-edge display, and a better battery,” Eule reports. “Morgan Stanley says the new phone could drive a ‘supercycle’ of upgrades.”

“On Tuesday, analysts at Morgan Stanley bumped their price target on Apple to $154, from $150,” Eule reports. “The firm thinks Apple could ship 260 million iPhones next fiscal year, which runs from September 2017 to September 2018. That forecast is more optimistic than the Wall Street average, which currently sees Apple selling 241 million iPhones.”

Read more in the full article here.