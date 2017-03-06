“Suva argued that Apple’s next leg of growth will come from the upcoming iPhone 8 super-cycle and longer-term prospects in new markets such as India,” Derrick reports. “These two headwinds alone will drive Apple’s sales and earnings per share and support an expansion in the valuation multiple of Apple’s stock.”
Derrick reports, “Shares of Apple were maintained with a Buy rating with a price target boosted to $160 from a previous $140.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Analysts tend to flock together like birds.
Regardless: Go, AAPL!
SEE ALSO:
Analyst: Here comes Apple’s iPhone ‘supercycle’ – February 21, 2017
Apple seen riding iPhone 8 ‘supercycle’ next year – October 14, 2016
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]