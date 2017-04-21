In the U.S., “some 48.4 million people were using iPhone 6 series devices at the end of 2016. Another 21.9 million owned an iPhone 5s or older during the same period, according to comScore MobiLens data,” Campbell reports. “If historical upgrade trends continue, a healthy portion of the collective 70 million iPhone users will buy Apple’s latest and greatest device, representing a huge windfall for the company.”
Campbell reports, “For the coming iPhone upgrade cycle Apple is widely rumored to introduce not only updated iPhone 7 series hardware, but a completely new device some have dubbed ‘iPhone 8.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: And, that’s just in the U.S.
While it’d be nice if Apple were to have enough “iPhone 8” units on hand at launch, you just know that won’t be the case. The first seconds on iPhone pre-orders this autumn are going to be more pressure-packed than ever!