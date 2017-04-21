“Lending credence to speculation of a coming iPhone ‘supercycle,’ market research firm comScore on Thursday released data showing tens of millions of users who own legacy iPhones are primed to upgrade,” Mikey Campbell reports for AppleInsider.

In the U.S., “some 48.4 million people were using iPhone 6 series devices at the end of 2016. Another 21.9 million owned an iPhone 5s or older during the same period, according to comScore MobiLens data,” Campbell reports. “If historical upgrade trends continue, a healthy portion of the collective 70 million iPhone users will buy Apple’s latest and greatest device, representing a huge windfall for the company.”

Campbell reports, “For the coming iPhone upgrade cycle Apple is widely rumored to introduce not only updated iPhone 7 series hardware, but a completely new device some have dubbed ‘iPhone 8.'”

