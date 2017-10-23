“What had been thought to be a ‘super cycle’ for the iPhone, writes Daryanani, is now a ‘super-long cycle’ as sales stretch out into coming quarters,” Ray reports. “Daryanani has an Outperform rating on Apple shares, and an $180 price target, takes his cue from recent rumors of further delays in the forthcoming iPhone X — analysts at Mizuho wrote last week that delays in production could dent the outlook for this quarter when Apple reports earnings on November 2nd.”
Ray reports, “Daryanani makes reference to a survey his firm commissioned earlier this month, which asked 4,196 individuals about their smartphone purchasing intentions. Among those who said they intend to buy an iPhone, ‘iPhone X was the most popular model among respondents of our survey with 28% of overall prospective buyers and 43% of prospective new generation iPhone buyers… looking to purchase an iPhone X.'”
MacDailyNews Take: The iPhone X shipping delays to come, we fear, are going to be a test of many a user’s patience. Not that most won’t wait – we’re perfectly happy with our iPhone 7 Plus units – but if shipping stretches into the realm of “over 6 weeks,” there’s going to be much bitching from unhappy campers.
Again, this is the price of the bleeding edge.
