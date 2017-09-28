“‘We believe slow carrier promotions and relatively modest feature upgrades to the 8 are shifting demand to the X, which is a positive for Apple,’ says Jeffrey Kvaal, an analyst for Instinet,” Graham reports. “Many consumers won’t be able to find the X in stock until January at the earliest, says Gene Munster, a tech investor and analyst with Loup Ventures in Minneapolis. ‘Sometime in the first quarter,’ adds Jan Dawson, an analyst with Jackdaw Research. ‘A good three-four months until the X is in wide supply,’ Tim Bajarin says.”
“Apple typically sells as many as 75 million iPhones (both new and older models) in the holiday quarter,” Graham reports. “It will have 10 to 12 million iPhone X units produced by the end of the year, but that won’t be enough to satisfy demand, Bajarin adds. ‘This is the hottest iPhone since the first one because of all the new technology.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Customers will be able to order iPhone X beginning Friday, October 27, with availability beginning Friday, November 3, in Andorra, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Greenland, Guernsey, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Japan, Jersey, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, UAE, the UK, the US and US Virgin Islands.
Good luck, everyone! We’re all going to need it.