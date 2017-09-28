“The next iPhone is the most coveted new technology of 2017, and it’s going to be very hard to come by,” Jefferson Graham reports for USA Today. “Production delays and pent-up demand from early adopters will cause the phone to sell out within an hour or two when it goes on presale on Apple’s website Oct. 27, tech analysts say. Apple says the phone will be in stores Nov. 3, and analysts expect long lines and not much supply.”

“‘We believe slow carrier promotions and relatively modest feature upgrades to the 8 are shifting demand to the X, which is a positive for Apple,’ says Jeffrey Kvaal, an analyst for Instinet,” Graham reports. “Many consumers won’t be able to find the X in stock until January at the earliest, says Gene Munster, a tech investor and analyst with Loup Ventures in Minneapolis. ‘Sometime in the first quarter,’ adds Jan Dawson, an analyst with Jackdaw Research. ‘A good three-four months until the X is in wide supply,’ Tim Bajarin says.”

“Apple typically sells as many as 75 million iPhones (both new and older models) in the holiday quarter,” Graham reports. “It will have 10 to 12 million iPhone X units produced by the end of the year, but that won’t be enough to satisfy demand, Bajarin adds. ‘This is the hottest iPhone since the first one because of all the new technology.'”

