“The Romeo and Juliet components are yin-and-yang parts of the new facial-recognition system that will allow iPhone X owners to unlock their phones by scanning their faces, these people said,” Kubota reports. “It has taken more time to assemble the Romeo modules than the Juliet modules, they said, creating an imbalance in supply. That has served as a bottleneck for the iPhone X’s mass production, according to one person, which could possibly crimp supplies beyond typical initial shortfalls when the phone is released Nov. 3.”
“Apple’s plan to launch the iPhone in more than 55 countries and territories Nov. 3 suggests it is confident it can meet demand, Sanford C. Bernstein & Co analyst Toni Sacconaghi said in a recent note,” Kubota reports. ‘But “if iPhone X availability issues persist beyond November 15 and into the holiday season, we could see some frustrated iPhone users consider switching to other offerings,’ possibly weakening sales estimates, Mr. Sacconaghi said.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: In the face of protracted delays, the only “other offerings” iPhone X customers would switch to are Apple’s A11 Bionic-powered iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.
SEE ALSO:
Analyst estimates only 40 million iPhone X units to be ready to ship by year-end – September 26, 2017
Apple tells iPhone X component suppliers to slow down delivery, say sources – September 25, 2017
KGI: Apple iPhone X preorder demand may surpass 40-50 million units – September 25, 2017