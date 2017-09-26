“Two executives working for iPhone suppliers told Nikkei Asian Review that 3-D sensor part makers are still struggling to reach a satisfactory level of output, and to boost their yield rate,” Wu reports. “Both sources were unable to offer clarity on whether Apple could meet large orders after iPhone X’s launch. One of the sources said that iPhone X was being churned out in small quantities, around some tens of thousands daily.”
“Jeff Pu, an analyst at Taipei-based Yuanta Investment Consulting, also identified 3-D sensors as the only major issue left in the production of iPhone X,” Wu reports. “According to Pu’s estimate, Foxconn churned out 2 million units of iPhone X in September, and in October that number should rise to 10 million. He said that Foxconn would have assembled a total of 40 million iPhone X handsets by year-end, lower than his estimate of 45 million earlier this year. ‘Supply will still be tight after Nov. 3,’ Pu said.”
MacDailyNews Take: 60 million iPhone X units shipped by Christmas wouldn’t be enough to satisfy demand. Again, good luck on preordering your iPhone X units on October 27th, everyone!
BTW, Apple and Foxconn, judging from our poll, assemble 3X as many Space Black iPhone X units as Silver!
