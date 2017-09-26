“Apple is facing problems with the production of 3-D sensors for facial recognition for its premium iPhone X that is slated for shipping early November, although it is yet unclear the impact on supply,” Debby Wu reports for Nikkei Asian Review. “iPhone X has been plagued by a number of production issues and its shipment date of Nov. 3 is much later than those of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 plus, which are already in the market having been launched earlier this month.”

“Two executives working for iPhone suppliers told Nikkei Asian Review that 3-D sensor part makers are still struggling to reach a satisfactory level of output, and to boost their yield rate,” Wu reports. “Both sources were unable to offer clarity on whether Apple could meet large orders after iPhone X’s launch. One of the sources said that iPhone X was being churned out in small quantities, around some tens of thousands daily.”

“Jeff Pu, an analyst at Taipei-based Yuanta Investment Consulting, also identified 3-D sensors as the only major issue left in the production of iPhone X,” Wu reports. “According to Pu’s estimate, Foxconn churned out 2 million units of iPhone X in September, and in October that number should rise to 10 million. He said that Foxconn would have assembled a total of 40 million iPhone X handsets by year-end, lower than his estimate of 45 million earlier this year. ‘Supply will still be tight after Nov. 3,’ Pu said.”

