“Apple adopted the same strategy previously for iPhone 7 in 2016 during which initial shipments of parts and components reached only about 60% of the materials originally required by the vendor, noted the sources,” Lee and Shen report, “adding that Apple pulled in the remaining 40% of orders 1-2 months later.”
Lee and Shen report, Apple is waiting to see the pre-sale orders of the iPhone X as well as the sales performance of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus before pushing the production of iPhone X into full gear, said the sources.”
MacDailyNews Take: With Just-In-Time (JIT) manufacturing, too much of some components and not enough of others (TrueDepth camera assemblies) is not a good thing. Let the suppliers warehouse their own components rather than the assemblers.
