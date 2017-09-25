“Apple has reportedly instructed component suppliers to withhold part of the component shipments prepared for the production of iPhone X devices, according to sources from Taiwan-based upstream component suppliers,” Aaron Lee and Steve Shen report for DigiTimes.

“Apple adopted the same strategy previously for iPhone 7 in 2016 during which initial shipments of parts and components reached only about 60% of the materials originally required by the vendor, noted the sources,” Lee and Shen report, “adding that Apple pulled in the remaining 40% of orders 1-2 months later.”

Lee and Shen report, Apple is waiting to see the pre-sale orders of the iPhone X as well as the sales performance of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus before pushing the production of iPhone X into full gear, said the sources.”

