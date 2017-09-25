StreetInsider reports, “In a note to clients this morning KGI’s well-regarded analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said they expect Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone X preorder demand may have surpassed 40-50 million units.”

“The analyst believes the TrueDepth camera may be the main production bottleneck of a iPhone X ramp. ‘The 3D sensing (TrueDepth camera) on iPhone X is composed of a structured-light system, time-of- flight system and a front-facing camera, which represents a far more complex structure than those of rivals. It will therefore be harder to achieve mass production. While we project iPhone X will see output ramp up meaningfully in mid/ late October, tight supply may only start to ease in 1H18F due to strong demand,'” StreetInsider reports. “Kuo sees shipments of iPhone X components likely to ramp up in October.”

MacDailyNews Take: iPhone X is going to make every iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch model ever released look easy to get in comparison.