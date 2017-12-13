“A little while ago, generally reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo with KGI Securities, whose Apple analysis and predictions have typically been quite accurate, said that while ‘the market generally refers to 2017 as the super cycle of the iPhone, [Kuo and his team] think the real super cycle will be in 2018,'” Ashraf Eassa writes for The Motley Fool.

“Kuo’s reasoning for that claim is based on the following: ‘(1) TrueDepth Camera’s production issues will be significantly addressed in 2018F; (2) new models launched in 2018F will enjoy a longer sales period than those unveiled in 2017; and (3) the product mix, specifications and designs of new iPhone models from 2018F will be more competitive,'” Eassa writes. “Based on the rumors about Apple’s 2018 iPhone lineup that have been trickling out, Kuo is probably onto something.”

“Not only should Apple have an updated version of this year’s iPhone X — a phone that I believe is incredibly competitive — but it’ll have a larger version of that phone, too, which should appeal to a large swath of potential iPhone users as well as large-screen Android phone users who want to switch to Apple but currently won’t due to the lack of a jumbo-sized iPhone X in the marketplace,” Eassa writes. “What could be a really significant iPhone volume driver for Apple, though, is the rumored upcoming lower-cost iPhone with a 6.1-inch liquid crystal display. That phone is expected to offer some of the compelling design elements of the iPhone X and its successors such as a TrueDepth 3D sensing front-facing camera and a nearly bezel-free display, but with some compromises to keep costs low. ”

