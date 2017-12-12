“Next year, Apple is expected to launch three new iPhones,” Ashraf Eassa writes for The Motley Fool. “The lowest-cost of the bunch is expected to be a device with a 6.1-inch liquid crystal display (LCD), which means the display won’t be as high quality as the organic-light emitting diode (OLED) displays on the successor to this year’s iPhone X and its rumored larger counterpart. ”

“The latest rumor, which comes from Nomura Securities,” Eassa writes, “is that the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone won’t have a dual-lens rear-facing camera, as today’s iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X do. Instead, it’ll apparently have a single-lens camera, as today’s iPhone 8 does.”

“Apple may be looking to help rein the cost structure of the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone by going with a single lens camera — especially if that camera is substantially improved compared with the one found in this year’s iPhone 8 — rather than a dual-lens camera,” Eassa writes. “It’s also important to keep in mind that the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone will be at the bottom of a product stack with three devices in it. Apple, of course, would rather potential customers buy a 6.1-inch LCD iPhone than no iPhone at all, but at the same time, it’ll want to reserve features and capabilities for its more expensive devices to give customers incentive to pay a bit more to get better devices. ”

