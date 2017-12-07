“If Apple does use metal backs for the next iPhone, Casetek, a subsidiary of iPhone assembler Pegatron, could become a supplier for the first time,” Wu reports. “The source said that there was a good chance that Casetek would win orders for the LCD model.”
“Another source familiar with the situation said Casetek has been experimenting with new casings for the LCD-equipped iPhone,” Wu reports. “An industry executive said that Pegatron and Casetek may be able to integrate their offerings for iPhone orders next year by virtue of their close links, much like Foxconn does with its own metal frame and casing production unit.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Of course, they could be experimenting with aluminum or some other metal(s), but the timeframe would be about right, if not slightly overdue, for Apple to begin using Liquidmetal in earnest. It would certainly be another strong (literally) point of differentiation from the iPhone knockoffs.
I estimate that Apple will likely spend on the order of $300 million to $500 million — and three to five years — to mature the technology before it can used in large scale. — Dr. Atakan Peker, one of the Caltech researchers who invented Liquidmetal, May 2012
