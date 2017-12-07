“Apple is likely to release another new iPhone with a liquid crystal display next year, according to a source privy to the company’s product designs. The source also said Apple is tentatively planning two new handsets equipped with organic light-emitting diode displays,” Debby Wu reports for Nikkei. “‘The 6.1-inch LCD model will probably sport a metal back [like older iPhones] available in several colors,’ said the source, adding that the two OLED handsets will come in two sizes: one about 6.3 inches long and the other 5.8 inches.”

“If Apple does use metal backs for the next iPhone, Casetek, a subsidiary of iPhone assembler Pegatron, could become a supplier for the first time,” Wu reports. “The source said that there was a good chance that Casetek would win orders for the LCD model.”

“Another source familiar with the situation said Casetek has been experimenting with new casings for the LCD-equipped iPhone,” Wu reports. “An industry executive said that Pegatron and Casetek may be able to integrate their offerings for iPhone orders next year by virtue of their close links, much like Foxconn does with its own metal frame and casing production unit.”

Read more in the full article here.