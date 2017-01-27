Apple’s abstract states, “Electronic devices are provided with a protective housing having one or more housing components. A housing component can be formed from a single sheet of material to appear as if the housing component had been formed from a hollowed out solid block of material. The sheet of material may be deep drawn, forged, and machined to form the housing component. One or more holes may be formed through a portion of the housing component to provide an I/O interface.”
The patent was filed of June 27, 2014 and published on January 24, 2017.
Apple, patent description reads, in part: “In one embodiment, the first housing component may be formed via a first process and the second housing component may be formed via a second process. The processes may be similar or they may be different. For example, the first housing component may be formed via various forming techniques, such as drawing, an extrusion process, machining, forging, and bending, while the second housing component may be formed via different processes, such as injection molding, punching, and the like. It should be appreciated that injection molding is not limited to only plastic material and may be applied to other materials, such as metals. Liquid Metal is one example of a metal material that can be injected molded.”
Full patent via the USPTO here.
MacDailyNews Take: The timeframe would be right for Apple to begin using Liquidmetal in earnest.
I estimate that Apple will likely spend on the order of $300 million to $500 million — and three to five years — to mature the technology before it can used in large scale. — Dr. Atakan Peker, one of the Caltech researchers who invented Liquidmetal, May 2012
