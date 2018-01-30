“Bloomberg reports that Apple has at least three new Macs in the works for 2018, including a desktop and two laptops,” Abhimanyu Ghoshal reports for TNW. “Oh, and they’re said to feature custom processors made by the company.”

“That’s not a complete surprise: having developed chips in-house for its phones and tablets, Apple recently kitted out the new iMac Pro with a T2 processor that handles image processing for the desktop’s FaceTime camera, as well as securing your storage and startup processes without taxing the main CPU,” Ghoshal reports. “Prior to that, it added a chip to the 2016 MacBook Pro for powering the Touch Bar.”

“Analysts expect Apple to eventually develop its primary CPUs on its own, and drop Intel as a processor vendors,” Ghoshal reports. “Seeing as how the smoke from the recent Meltdown/Spectre garbage fire hasn’t yet cleared, that could be a great move for Cupertino indeed.”

