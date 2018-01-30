“That’s not a complete surprise: having developed chips in-house for its phones and tablets, Apple recently kitted out the new iMac Pro with a T2 processor that handles image processing for the desktop’s FaceTime camera, as well as securing your storage and startup processes without taxing the main CPU,” Ghoshal reports. “Prior to that, it added a chip to the 2016 MacBook Pro for powering the Touch Bar.”
“Analysts expect Apple to eventually develop its primary CPUs on its own, and drop Intel as a processor vendors,” Ghoshal reports. “Seeing as how the smoke from the recent Meltdown/Spectre garbage fire hasn’t yet cleared, that could be a great move for Cupertino indeed.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Also, as A-series chips proliferate across the Mac family and they become intrinsic to macOS operation, the “hackintosh” will be relegated to history.
• I’ve always wanted to own and control the primary technology in everything we do. — Steve Jobs, October 12, 2004
• In order to build the best products, you have to own the primary technologies. Steve felt that if Apple could do that — make great products and great tools for people — they in turn would do great things. He felt strongly that this would be his contribution to the world at large. We still very much believe that. That’s still the core of this company. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, March 18, 2015
SEE ALSO:
Apple prepping at least three updated Macs with custom Apple processors for release this year; including a new desktop – January 29, 2018
Apple’s iMac Pro might be the first ARM Mac, but it won’t be the last – November 28, 2017
Apple’s iMac Pro could include mobile connectivity for ‘always on’ theft protection – November 21, 2017
Why does iMac Pro have an Apple A10 Fusion chip inside? – November 20, 2017