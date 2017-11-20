“According to some digging into Apple’s ‘BridgeOS 2.0’ code and macOS this weekend by Jonathan Levin, Steven Troughton-Smith, and Guilherme Rambo, the upcoming iMac Pro appears to feature an A10 Fusion chip with 512 MB of RAM,” Eric Slivka reports for MacRumors.

“While the full functionality of the A10 chip isn’t yet known, it appears the chip will enable support for “Hey Siri” functionality, potentially even when the iMac Pro is turned off,” Slivka reports. “The ‘Hey Siri’ theory was quickly confirmed by Rambo, who shared both a boot chime for BridgeOS and the setup process for ‘Hey Siri’ discovered within macOS.”

Confirmed: "Hey, Siri" is coming to the Mac pic.twitter.com/Dw9bRAzbxD — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) November 18, 2017

BridgeOS has a boot chime sound 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ofupY9RZt8 — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) November 18, 2017

“The A10 looks like it can do a lot more than just Hey Siri, as [Troughton-Smith] points out,” Stephen Hackett writes for 512 Pixels. “The A10 may first fire up BridgeOS, then boot macOS once a set of security and system integrity checks are passed.”

“There are a lot of questions here, but one thing seems settled: Face ID isn’t present in what we know about the iMac Pro,” Hackett writes. “That aside, there is a ton of interesting stuff going on with the iMac Pro. It may be used to usher in a new era of Mac security and complexity, perhaps at the expense of pro users’ tinkering habits.”

