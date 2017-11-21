“A new blog post over at Pike’s Universum, a site known for digging deeper into Mac firmware files, claims to have found data relating to some form of mobile connectivity in the upcoming iMac Pro that could be used for “advanced theft protection” similar to Apple’s Find my iPhone service,” Tim Hardwick reports for MacRumors.

Even the cheapest iMac Pro costs $4999 and is thus far more expensive than any other iMac model that is now available, let alone the top of the line one with a price tag north of $15K, and it is so easy to walk away with a 27-inch computer, and that may be why Apple is going to introduce a new kind of ‘Find my iMac Pro’ type of theft protection. One that phones home to report the exact GPS location. And there’s no way of switching it off… — Pike’s Universum

“The post goes on to suggest that the data could alternatively relate to a new feature in the iMac Pro that uses a SIM card to make phone calls,” Hardwick reports. “Over the weekend, several developers discovered data in Apple’s BridgeOS code that suggests the upcoming iMac Pro will feature an A10 Fusion chip with 512 MB of RAM. While the full functionality of the A10 chip isn’t yet known, the chip will enable support for ‘Hey Siri’ functionality, potentially even when the iMac Pro is turned off. ”

Read more in the full article here.