Even the cheapest iMac Pro costs $4999 and is thus far more expensive than any other iMac model that is now available, let alone the top of the line one with a price tag north of $15K, and it is so easy to walk away with a 27-inch computer, and that may be why Apple is going to introduce a new kind of ‘Find my iMac Pro’ type of theft protection. One that phones home to report the exact GPS location. And there’s no way of switching it off… — Pike’s Universum
“The post goes on to suggest that the data could alternatively relate to a new feature in the iMac Pro that uses a SIM card to make phone calls,” Hardwick reports. “Over the weekend, several developers discovered data in Apple’s BridgeOS code that suggests the upcoming iMac Pro will feature an A10 Fusion chip with 512 MB of RAM. While the full functionality of the A10 chip isn’t yet known, the chip will enable support for ‘Hey Siri’ functionality, potentially even when the iMac Pro is turned off. ”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We’ll have to wait and see when Apple ships iMac Pro in “December.” (wink, wink)
SEE ALSO:
Why does iMac Pro have an Apple A10 Fusion chip inside? – November 20, 2017
Apple delays HomePod release to early 2018 – November 17, 2017
Apple CEO Tim Cook: The ‘operations genius’ who never has enough products to sell at launch – October 23, 2017
Apple reveals HomePod smart home music speaker – June 5, 2017
Apple is misplaying the hand Steve Jobs left them – November 30, 2016
Apple delays AirPod rollout – October 26, 2016
Apple delays release of watchOS 2 due to bug – September 16, 2015
Apple delays HomeKit launch until autumn – May 14, 2015
Apple delays production of 12.9-inch ‘iPad Pro’ in face of overwhelming iPhone 6/Plus demand – October 9, 2014
Tim Cook’s mea culpa: iMac launch should have been postponed – April 24, 2013