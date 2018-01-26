“As this year is mostly a component upgrade following a comprehensive redesign in 2017, neither the 5.8-inch S9 nor the 6.2-inch S9+ will be significant departures from their predecessors,” Blass reports. “Even in an industry built on iterative upgrades, these stand out as adhering closely to the existing script.”
Blass reports, “Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 in the U.S. and China, and Samsung’s own Exynos 9810 systems-on-chip in the rest of the world…”
MacDailyNews Take: Make that dog-slow Snapdragon 845 and Exynos 9810 chips.
“All of the phones’ rear elements are aligned vertically, instead of horizontally like the S8, with the fingerprint scanner located more naturally at the bottom of the stack,” Blass reports. “Around front, both 2018 S-series models sport 8-megapixel selfie cams.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: A fingerprint reader. How quaint! And stupidly on the back, so fingers can fumble around smearing the camera lenses, no less.
We can almost hear the laughter from Apple’s iPhone team from here!
