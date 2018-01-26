“Having opted against what would have been an uncharacteristic debut at the recent Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas — in teaser capacity or otherwise — Samsung is now gearing up to launch the 2018 versions of its flagship Galaxy S lineup in a much more traditional fashion, just prior to Barcelona’s Mobile World Congress,” Evan Blass reports for VentureBeat. “These are the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+.”

“As this year is mostly a component upgrade following a comprehensive redesign in 2017, neither the 5.8-inch S9 nor the 6.2-inch S9+ will be significant departures from their predecessors,” Blass reports. “Even in an industry built on iterative upgrades, these stand out as adhering closely to the existing script.”

Blass reports, “Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 in the U.S. and China, and Samsung’s own Exynos 9810 systems-on-chip in the rest of the world…”

MacDailyNews Take: Make that dog-slow Snapdragon 845 and Exynos 9810 chips.



“All of the phones’ rear elements are aligned vertically, instead of horizontally like the S8, with the fingerprint scanner located more naturally at the bottom of the stack,” Blass reports. “Around front, both 2018 S-series models sport 8-megapixel selfie cams.”



