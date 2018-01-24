“When I performed an A/B comparison to the aforementioned Sonos Play:5, the Max was outclassed at both ends of the frequency spectrum,” Brown writes. “Compared to the Sonos One—the only true smart speaker in Sonos’ stable—or any other smart speaker, for that matter, the Max is a sonic superstar. If I didn’t have the Play:5 to compare it to, I’d have little or no criticism of the Max’s musical performance—especially for the price tag, which is $100 lower than that of Sonos’ flagship speaker.”
“We’ll have to wait a few weeks to see if Apple’s HomePod can knock the Google Home Max off its sonic perch, but we already know that that speaker won’t support multi-room audio—at least not right out of the box,” Brown writes. “Based on what can be evaluated today, the Google Home Max is the best-sounding smart speaker on the market.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Why is the headline statement of this review possible? Because Apple is woefully late to market.
Google Home Max is the best-sounding smart speaker you can buy. — TechHive
Here’s yet another important impression that Apple’s inexplicable ineptitude has handed to the competition on a silver platter.
And now Apple’s going to try to sell HomePod based on sound quality (because Siri was mismanaged and neglected for years and is now too stupid and less capable – in public perception, at the very least – to compete against its own knockoffs).
Good luck, Phil!
SEE ALSO:
