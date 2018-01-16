President Donald Trump sat down for an interview Thursday morning with four reporters from The Wall Street Journal: Rebecca Ballhaus, Michael C. Bender, Peter Nicholas and Louise Radnofsky. White House attendees included Communications Director Hope Hicks, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn.

One portion of the interview involved Apple, Foxconn, and iPhone manufacturing:

WSJ: Is there a possibility that Donald Trump could sign a comprehensive immigration bill which would provide a path to legal status, citizenship for 11 million people who are here illegally?

Mr. Trump: Well, I’m not talking amnesty at all. I’m not talking amnesty at all, that’s the other thing. No, I think my base is with me. My base feels that these 800,000 young people should not be thrown out of the country, OK? My base is with me and now I you know; and I think my base actually gets bigger.

And I’m not doing it because of the base or anything else, I’m doing it from the standpoint of heart, I’m doing it from the standpoint of common sense. I’m doing it from another standpoint too. You have a lot of people of those 800, they work hard, they have jobs. We need workers in this country; we need people to come in and work because I have a lot of companies moving in.

And I’m getting a lot of questions like we want to move to Wisconsin, we wanted — like Wisconsin, I have Foxconn coming to Wisconsin; that’s my deal. You know the head of Foxconn, you know he’s a friend of mine. He’s still only moving there because of me. And the governor has been fantastic.

The governor of Wisconsin has been fantastic in their presentations and everything else. But I’m the one who got them to look at it. Now we need people because they’re going to have thousands of people working it’s going to be a — you know — that’s the company that makes the Apple iPhone.

WSJ: Yeah.

Mr. Trump: Is that — they’re going to build them here, they’re going to build other things here, too.

