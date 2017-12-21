“Apple has confirmed that processors used in the iPhone 6, 7, and SE are intentionally slowed down by newer iOS updates to address aging lithium-ion batteries. The change is meant to reduce random shutdowns by throttling the phone’s CPU, but that also leads to slower performance,” Shannon Liao reports for The Verge. “While the slower performance might persuade some Apple users to switch over the latest iPhone, there’s a more affordable fix — simply switch out the battery.”

“To first identify whether your battery is ready for a change, you can check under the Battery settings. A small notice at the very top will appear if your iPhone’s battery is ready for a swap,” Liao reports. “Once you’re ready to replace the battery, you have two choices: doing it yourself and hiring someone else to do it.”

“For those who would rather get someone else to replace the battery and not risk tampering with metal plates and glue, Apple offers replacements under several conditions, according to its website,” Liao reports. “If your iPhone is under warranty or you have AppleCare+ and Apple deems the battery defective, repairs are free. But random shutdowns don’t always count as defective — Apple only considers it if your phone isn’t holding enough charge. If it doesn’t qualify, you’ll have to pay a service fee of $79.”

