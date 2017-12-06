Apple’s 2017 iMac features more powerful graphics, faster processors, Thunderbolt 3 and brighter displays[/caption]



“The previous iteration’s 5K panel was already impressive, but the 2017 model is even better. Brightness rises to a ridiculous, retina-searing 527cd/m2, and the contrast ratio is 960:1, which makes for an amazing viewing experience. The display covers both the sRGB and DCI-P3 colour gamuts, and reproduces both to frankly staggering levels of accuracy,” Marzouk and Shepherd write. “Coming equipped with AMD’s Radeon Pro GPUs, the new iMacs have got some serious rendering power under the hood. Our test unit was fitted with the least-powerful Radeon Pro 570 GPU, but even that managed to blaze past last year’s most powerful model by a considerable distance in our benchmarks.”

