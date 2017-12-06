Apple’s 2017 iMac features more powerful graphics, faster processors, Thunderbolt 3 and brighter displays[/caption]
“The previous iteration’s 5K panel was already impressive, but the 2017 model is even better. Brightness rises to a ridiculous, retina-searing 527cd/m2, and the contrast ratio is 960:1, which makes for an amazing viewing experience. The display covers both the sRGB and DCI-P3 colour gamuts, and reproduces both to frankly staggering levels of accuracy,” Marzouk and Shepherd write. “Coming equipped with AMD’s Radeon Pro GPUs, the new iMacs have got some serious rendering power under the hood. Our test unit was fitted with the least-powerful Radeon Pro 570 GPU, but even that managed to blaze past last year’s most powerful model by a considerable distance in our benchmarks.”
Much more in the full review here.
MacDailyNews Take: Plus, it makes for a really, really nice Christmas present!
SEE ALSO:
Canadian Reviewer: Apple’s latest 27-inch iMac offers the very best performance combined with display innovation – August 15, 2017
Macworld reviews Apple’s new Kaby Lake iMac: ‘Now’s the time to do some shopping’ – June 26, 2017
Geekbench: Apple’s new 27-inch iMac benchmarks – June 21, 2017
CNET reviews Apple’s new 27-inc iMac: ‘Apple doesn’t mess with success’ – June 21, 2017
The 2017 iMac 5K’s Pro 580 GPU versus previous iMac 5K and GeForce GTX 1070 – June 16, 2017
Apple’s new iMac is the best all-in-one yet — and the best Mac ever – June 14, 2017