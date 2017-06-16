“Here are some initial stress tests of the AMD Radeon Pro 580 GPU in the 2017 iMac 5K,” rob-ART morgan reports for Bare Feats.

“The Radeon Pro 580 in the 2017 iMac 5K is clearly faster than the previous iMac 5K’s optional R9 M395X GPU,” morgan reports. “With the exception of the Motion RAM Preview, the Pro 580 was slower than the GeForce GTX 1070 we were running in the Mac Pro tower. That’s not surprising since the 1070 is rated at 6.5 teraflops and the Pro 580 is rated at 5.5 teraflops.”

morgan reports, “Once we add more memory to the iMac 5K, we will run some serious pro app benchmarks. We will include the 2017 iMac 5K quad-core i7 with 1TB PCIe based flash storage which should arrive in a few more days.”



See all of the bechhmark results in the full article here.