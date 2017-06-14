“Oh, iMac, I’ve missed you. I thought I could replace you with a MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and 27-inch LG Ultrafine display,” Dennis Sellers writes for Apple World Today. “Actually, I did for seven months, but the entire experience just wasn’t as smooth. Plus, the Apple all-in-one’s display is so much more elegant than LG’s monitor.”

“The recent rev of the iMac with 5K Retina display is the company’s finest Mac ever. Use it and you may never be able to use any other computer again thanks to the spacious, gorgeous screen,” Sellers writes. “The latest incarnation of Apple’s all-in-one is, hands-down, the world’s best desktop. Its performance — up to 50% faster than its predecessor — is beefy enough for all but the most demanding ‘power users.'”



“I have the high end model that comes with a 3.8GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, Radeon Pro 580 graphics card with 8GB of view memory, graphics and a 2TB Fusion Drive. However, I quadruped the standard amount of RAM [to 64GB],” Sellers writes. “Performance is quiet and smooth with no lag even when I have seven apps running in the background as I edit a video in iMovie.”

MacDailyNews Note: The highest-end 27-inch iMac can be equipped with a 4.2GHz quad-core Intel Core i7, Turbo Boost up to 4.5GHz.

