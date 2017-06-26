“Apple has finally updated the iMac, so if you’re in the market for a new computer, now’s the time to do some shopping,” Roman Loyola writes for Macworld. “In this review, I take a close look at the high-end 21.5-inch iMac with a 3.4GHz Core i5 Kaby Lake processor, which sells for $1,499.”

“The 21.5-inch Macs have dual-core Core i5 Kaby Lake processors, while the 27-inch iMacs have quad-core Core i5s. (Apple offers customization options to a Core i7 processor in some models.) The processor in our $1,499 iMac review unit is clocked at 3.4GHz, and it has Turbo Boost up to 3.8GHz,” Loyola writes. “Apple also improved the graphics hardware. The $1,499 iMac in this review has a 4GB Radeon Pro 560, and all of the new iMacs except for the $1,099 entry-level model now use Radeon Pro graphics. The 2015 21.5-inch iMacs used Intel Iris Pro Graphics 6200, while the older 27-inch models used older Radeon cards. The new $1,099 iMac uses Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640.”

“Apple updated the iMac screen with one that the company says is 43 percent brighter (it’s rated at 500 nits). It’s certainly noticeable to me. Colors are vibrant, and the details are sharp,” Loyola writes. “In all, the 2017 iMac continues the excellence that we’ve come to associate with the iMac.”

