“Apple announced several updates to the Mac lineup earlier this month at WWDC,” John Poole writes for Geekbench. “Now that results for these Macs have started to appear in the Geekbench Browser, let’s take a close look at the performance of the of the 27-inch iMac. Let’s see how the new iMac CPUs and GPUs perform using Geekbench 4. Also, since the 27-inch iMac is popular with many pro users, I’ve included Geekbench 4 results for the Mac Pro as well.”

“Single-core performance increased by up to 9% when compared to the equivalent 2015 model, and by 20% when compared to the equivalent 2014 model,” Poole writes. “Multi-core performance increased by up to 15% when compared to the equivalent 2015 model, and by 22% to 27% when compared to the equivalent 2014 model.”

“The Core i7-7700K model currently has the highest single-core score and the third-highest multi-core score on the Geekbench Mac Benchmark Chart (only the 8-core and 12-core Mac Pro post higher multi-core scores),” Poole writes. “GPU performance has improved considerably with an increase of up to 80% when compared to the equivalent 2015 model. Even the ‘low-end’ Radeon Pro 570 in the 2017 model is faster than the ‘high-end’ Radeon R9 M395X in the 2015 model. Both the Radeon Pro 575 and the Radeon Pro 580 outperform the FirePro D700 found in the Mac Pro.”



“Overall the 27-inch iMac is a powerful computer,” Poole writes. “For most tasks the 27-inch iMac with a Core i7 processor and Radeon 580 graphics is the fastest Mac you can buy today.”

Read more in the full article here.