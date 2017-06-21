“Single-core performance increased by up to 9% when compared to the equivalent 2015 model, and by 20% when compared to the equivalent 2014 model,” Poole writes. “Multi-core performance increased by up to 15% when compared to the equivalent 2015 model, and by 22% to 27% when compared to the equivalent 2014 model.”
“The Core i7-7700K model currently has the highest single-core score and the third-highest multi-core score on the Geekbench Mac Benchmark Chart (only the 8-core and 12-core Mac Pro post higher multi-core scores),” Poole writes. “GPU performance has improved considerably with an increase of up to 80% when compared to the equivalent 2015 model. Even the ‘low-end’ Radeon Pro 570 in the 2017 model is faster than the ‘high-end’ Radeon R9 M395X in the 2015 model. Both the Radeon Pro 575 and the Radeon Pro 580 outperform the FirePro D700 found in the Mac Pro.”
“Overall the 27-inch iMac is a powerful computer,” Poole writes. “For most tasks the 27-inch iMac with a Core i7 processor and Radeon 580 graphics is the fastest Mac you can buy today.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Until the iMac Pro hits this “December,” it doesn’t get any snappier!
