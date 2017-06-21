“Apple dusts off its veteran 27-inch iMac all-in-one, updating it just enough to bring it up to 2017 standards for speed and features, as well as to brighten its 5K display and give it the ability to simulate more colors,” Lori Grunin writes for CNET. “In practice, that means Apple incorporated 2017 versions of Intel processors and AMD graphics, added support for Bluetooth 4.2, and replaced the old Mini DisplayPort connectors with two Thunderbolt 3-capable USB-C ports.”

“This model does deliver a significant speed boost over older models, with performance comparable to current Windows competitors. Plus, at least for this fleeting moment, it’s the only all-in-one to offer Radeon RX 580-class graphics (in the guise of Apple’s custom but seemingly identical Radeon Pro 580 version),” Grunin writes. “The Retina 5K display also remains best-in-class, as well as easier to configure than most Windows 10 systems with their needlessly confusing integrated/discrete graphics architecture. The fast data transfer rate of the Thunderbolt 3 ports helps for future-proofing.”

“Apple has made a big deal out of the increased brightness of the monitor — 500 nits (candela per square meter) — but our tests from 2014 show the “old” 5K tested almost that bright, at about 460 nits. (For comparison, most monitors top out around 400 nits.) This one is definitely brighter: it hit peak brightness of 540 nits in my tests. Still, most folks really don’t want to use it at 100 percent: that’s too bright,” Grunin writes. “The display still delivers excellent color accuracy, certainly the best I’ve seen in an all-in-one and possibly for monitors in its class in general…”

Read more in the full article here.