“Out of the box, the 5K iMac comes with a plug, the latest Apple Magic keyboard and mouse. That’s it. Plug the iMac and within 20 seconds you’re on you’re way. It’s been a while since I considered working on a desktop (oh, I do have one, but I don’t enjoy using it), this quickly changed with the 5K iMac,” Sevilla writes. “Once I entered my @icloud [information]… I suddenly had access to all the latest files and documents that I was working on in my daily driver MacBook. Talk about seamless… There’s absolutely no way you would experience this ease of use on Windows 10. Not with the endless necessary updates you need to install plus the hours worth of work just to delete included bloatware.”
“The large, immersive 27-inch display is so detailed and crisp that it is a joy to behold,” Sevilla writes. “The 27-inch Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display is singular in offering the very best performance combined with display innovation on an all-in-one Mac desktop today.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Seamless. Unmatched ease-of-use. Innovative. A joy to behold. The very best performance…
Sounds like somebody who’s used to Windows PCs just got a nice big glass of crystal clear ice water.
