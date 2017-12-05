“Ireland is to comply with a European Commission order to collect a disputed €13bn tax bill from the US firm Apple,” BBC News reports. “The money is now being paid into a blocked separate account, while Ireland appeals the Commission’s decision.”

“The Commission ruled last year that Ireland had given Apple illegal state aid by allowing it to pay an effective 1% corporation tax,” The Beeb reports. “Ireland was referred to the European Court of Justice after it failed to implement an order to collect the tax.”

“The Irish government says it profoundly disagrees with the Commission’s analysis of the case,” The Beeb reports. “The Irish Finance Ministry said in a statement: ‘These sums will be placed into an escrow fund with the proceeds being released only when there has been a final determination in the European Courts over the validity of the Commission’s Decision.'”

“Ireland has lodged an application in the General Court of the European Union for the Commission’s decision to be annulled. Meanwhile Apple is also challenging the Commission’s ruling. Its CEO Tim Cook has called it ‘maddening,'” The Beeb reports. “An Apple spokesperson said the company was confident the General Court would overturn the Commission’s decision: ‘The Commission’s case against Ireland has never been about how much Apple pays in taxes, it’s about which government gets the money. The United States government and the Irish government both agree we’ve paid our taxes according to the law.'”

