“Ireland is set to miss a deadline to hire managers for Apple Inc.’s tax billions during an appeal of a European Union antitrust ruling, the latest delay in a saga that has dragged on for more than a year,” Peter Flanagan reports for Bloomberg.

“The Irish debt office is hiring custodians and investment managers for the estimated 13 billion euros ($15.3 billion) in back taxes Ireland has been ordered to collect from the iPhone maker,” Flanagan reports. “It had planned to award contracts by mid-November, according to tender documents it issued in July and September.”

“As of Thursday, no one has been hired,” Flanagan reports. “The processes is ongoing and the timetables in the tender documents were only for guidance, a spokesman for the agency said in an email response to questions.”

