“Ireland expects iPhone maker Apple to start paying up to 13 billion euros ($15.4 billion) in back taxes into an escrow account in the first quarter of 2018, the finance minister said on Monday,” Reuters reports.

“The European Commission said the record sum was the result of Apple receiving unfair tax incentives from Ireland,” Reuters reports. ““We have now reached agreement with Apple in relation to the principles and operation of the escrow fund,” Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe told reporters before a meeting with European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager. ‘We expect the money will begin to be transmitted into the account from Apple across the first quarter of next year.'”

