“Ireland expects to make progress in recovering up to 13 billion euros ($15 billion) in disputed taxes from Apple Inc (AAPL.O) in the coming weeks, its prime minister said on Tuesday, following EU criticism that Dublin was moving too slowly,” Reuters reports.

“The European Commission ruled in August 2016 that Apple had received unfair tax incentives from Ireland and said last month it was taking Dublin to the European Court of Justice over its delays in recovering the money,” Reuters reports. “Both Apple and Dublin are appealing the original ruling, saying the iPhone maker’s tax treatment was in line with Irish and European Union law.”

“‘We’ve indicated to them (Apple) that we want the escrow account established and we want funds to be paid into the escrow account without further delay,’ Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told parliament,” Reuters reports. “‘We do not want to be in the situation where the Irish government has to take Apple to court because the European Commission is taking the Irish government to court. I think that message is understood and I’d anticipate progress in the coming weeks.'”

