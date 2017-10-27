“By comparison, a full two days after the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus went on sale last year in the U.S., deliveries were projected to be made in only one-to-three weeks, according to Loup Ventures, a venture-capital firm specializing in tech research,” Mickle reports. “In 2014, the iPhone 6 was expected in a week or less while the iPhone 6 Plus was expected in three-to-four weeks.”
“The iPhone X offers an edge-to-edge display and facial-recognition system that led Apple to call it the smartphone of the future,” Mickle reports. ““The biggest risk for Apple is the supply chain,” said Raj Aggarwal, co-founder of Localytics, a mobile engagement firm. ‘Are they going to be able to fill preorders for the iPhone X? If they can, they’re in good shape. If they can’t, they’re going to miss some numbers this year.’ …Analysts expect Apple to provide more clarity on both supply and demand for the iPhone X when it announces earnings Nov. 2.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: iPhone X is obviously the story of the day.
Godspeed to all those looking to line up and get an iPhone X at an Apple Store, third-party retailer, or carrier on November 3rd! Arrive early!
SEE ALSO:
Apple says iPhone X pre-orders are ‘off the charts’ – October 27, 2017
Apple’s iPhone X preorder day leaves buyers frustrated at delivery delays – October 27, 2017
iPhone X sells out within minutes overnight; delivery dates slip into December – October 27, 2017
Apple’s stock surges in premarket trading after iPhone X sells out within minutes – October 27, 2017
iPhone X delivery dates slip minutes after preorders begin – October 27, 2017