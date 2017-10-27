“Apple Inc. opened advanced sales for the iPhone X and early orders pushed estimated shipment dates into December, at least twice the waits for new models a year ago and an early indication that demand is outpacing supply for a product Apple has had difficulties manufacturing,” Tripp Mickle reports for The Wall Street Journal. “After online preorders began in 50-plus countries at 3 a.m. ET on Friday, delivery estimates in the U.S., China, and Japan quickly rose to five-to-six weeks. The iPhone X officially goes on sale on Nov. 3, when some phones will be available in retail stores.”

“By comparison, a full two days after the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus went on sale last year in the U.S., deliveries were projected to be made in only one-to-three weeks, according to Loup Ventures, a venture-capital firm specializing in tech research,” Mickle reports. “In 2014, the iPhone 6 was expected in a week or less while the iPhone 6 Plus was expected in three-to-four weeks.”

“The iPhone X offers an edge-to-edge display and facial-recognition system that led Apple to call it the smartphone of the future,” Mickle reports. ““The biggest risk for Apple is the supply chain,” said Raj Aggarwal, co-founder of Localytics, a mobile engagement firm. ‘Are they going to be able to fill preorders for the iPhone X? If they can, they’re in good shape. If they can’t, they’re going to miss some numbers this year.’ …Analysts expect Apple to provide more clarity on both supply and demand for the iPhone X when it announces earnings Nov. 2.”

