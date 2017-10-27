“For some of Apple’s faithful clients, the joy was being sucked out of a big day — that is, the first opportunity to order the $999 iPhone X,” Barbara Kollmeyer reports for MarketWatch. “The hashtag #iPhone X was top-trending on Twitter early Friday, but complaints piled up from fans trying to pre-order the new smartphone. Some of the frustration was aimed at Apple directly, while others felt thwarted while trying to pre-order via web sites for carriers such as T-Mobile [and] Verizon.”

“Preorders for the iPhone X were scheduled to begin at 3:01 a.m. Eastern Time on the company’s website and via the Apple Store app in more than 55 countries and territories, for delivery of the handset at the end of next week,” Kollmeyer reports. “But within minutes of managing to place an order, people were being told that their iPhone X wouldn’t arrive for two to three weeks (or more) — a sign that initial supplies had already been snapped up.”



“Compounding the frustration, there seemed to be a lag in Apple’s online store and app, with reports that it lasted about 10 minutes. That may have cost some eager buyers an earlier delivery date,” Kollmeyer reports. “iPhone lovers reluctant to deal with a delivery delay could take a chance on getting the top-end model by walking into an Apple Store and buying direct on Friday, Nov. 3. It’s scheduled to go on sale at 8 a.m. local times — but note that Apple advises arriving early.”

